GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $607.40 and last traded at $621.2710. Approximately 2,471,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,366,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $631.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.08.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in GE Vernova by 112.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
