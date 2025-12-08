Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.32 and last traded at $57.3620. Approximately 7,872,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,572,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

