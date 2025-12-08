Head to Head Survey: First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) versus Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prosperity Bancshares and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 10 0 2.63 First Foundation 1 2 0 1 2.25

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $80.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Foundation.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 30.28% 7.06% 1.37% First Foundation -26.09% -0.07% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Foundation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.79 billion 3.75 $479.39 million $5.61 12.60 First Foundation $545.12 million 0.87 -$92.41 million ($1.96) -2.92

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Foundation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

