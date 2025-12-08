ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Critical Review

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZK International Group and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 ArcelorMittal 0 7 3 0 2.30

ArcelorMittal has a consensus price target of $38.98, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given ArcelorMittal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ZK International Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZK International Group and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A ArcelorMittal 4.23% 4.94% 2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and ArcelorMittal”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $108.20 million 0.10 -$2.78 million N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $62.44 billion 0.57 $1.34 billion $3.36 12.95

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats ZK International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company also provides mining products, such as iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking coal. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

