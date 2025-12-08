QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 166,440 Shares

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $2,112,123.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,251,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,050.27. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $570,060.18.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $561,986.73.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Timothy Holme sold 201,785 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $2,524,330.35.
  • On Friday, October 3rd, Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $697,204.96.
  • On Friday, October 3rd, Timothy Holme sold 166,442 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $2,583,179.84.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715,951. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 660.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 150.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.