QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 166,440 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $2,112,123.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,251,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,050.27. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $570,060.18.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $561,986.73.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Timothy Holme sold 201,785 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $2,524,330.35.

On Friday, October 3rd, Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $697,204.96.

On Friday, October 3rd, Timothy Holme sold 166,442 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $2,583,179.84.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715,951. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 660.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 150.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.