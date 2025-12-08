Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $1,153,897.78 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total transaction of $1,153,897.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,751.63. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepak Nayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Thursday, December 4th, Deepak Nayar sold 3,036 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.12, for a total transaction of $786,688.32.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1%

LFUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.17. 254,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.