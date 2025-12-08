Insider Selling: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 731,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,371.44. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Barry Biffle sold 44,813 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $226,305.65.

On Thursday, December 4th, Barry Biffle sold 55,187 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $278,142.48.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,369. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 242.8% in the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 715,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 506,704 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 596.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 530,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

