Steven Hovde Sells 2,611 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Hovde sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $292,928.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,610. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 751,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 156,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,226,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCB. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.