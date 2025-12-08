Steven Hovde Sells 2,611 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Hovde sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $292,928.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,610. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
CCB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CCB. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coastal Financial
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ChargePoint’s Comeback Story: Why This EV Stock Is Charging Up Again
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Selling (But Smart Investors Are Loading Up)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Soaring After a Government Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.