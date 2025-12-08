Vineet Khurana Sells 6,641 Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.96. 1,678,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,186,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,025 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,924,000 after buying an additional 718,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

