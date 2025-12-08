Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO John Sunshin Kim Sells 2,500 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sunshin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, October 29th, John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.71. 3,446,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.