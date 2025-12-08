Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Director Sells $75,700.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director Guy Nohra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,737.70. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 277,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,594. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 23,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

