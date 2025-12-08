Insider Selling: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.12, for a total transaction of $786,688.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,201.76. The trade was a 33.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deepak Nayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Friday, December 5th, Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total value of $1,153,897.78.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $596,081.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1%

LFUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,900. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.79.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.