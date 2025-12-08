Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 1,360,000 Shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $18,237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,848,883.06. This represents a 97.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of CBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 134,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The company has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. Crescent Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the third quarter worth $304,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

