Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.00 and last traded at $340.9510. 2,068,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,934,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 4.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 406.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.