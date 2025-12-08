Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.69 and last traded at $195.35. 4,344,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,202,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,878,351.95. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,398.95. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,260,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,718 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4,524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after buying an additional 536,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

