Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 21,530,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,552,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 46,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,920,174.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,995,373 shares in the company, valued at $81,530,940.78. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $199,290.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,269,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,012.96. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,583,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,781,358. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rocket Lab by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 51.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 128,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 14.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

