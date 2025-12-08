Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $338.06 and last traded at $339.12. 4,215,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,927,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.85.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

