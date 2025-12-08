IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.3420. 15,975,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,406,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,244. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

