Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 92,329,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 102,360,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,034.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

