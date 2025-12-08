Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.3 million-$71.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.9 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.020 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 874,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,828. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.58 million. Ooma has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.020 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 503.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ooma by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

