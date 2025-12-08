Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 29.4% – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) was up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 237,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 52,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.