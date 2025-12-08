MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $61.14. Approximately 5,772,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,749,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Specifically, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Daiwa America raised shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 106.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

