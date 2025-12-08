Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Yext had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.66%.
Yext Trading Down 0.4%
Yext stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 970,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 94.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 64,703 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 43.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 38.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,330,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 372,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 346.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
