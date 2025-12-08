Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 147375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.