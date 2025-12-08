Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.3250, with a volume of 283207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -0.05.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 231.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 67.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

