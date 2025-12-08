B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.8250, but opened at $8.5150. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.5150, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

