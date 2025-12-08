Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.6620. Approximately 2,029,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,560,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

