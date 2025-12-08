NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

NSK Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

