Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 274,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 128,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.