Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 8th (BDGI, BMO, CM, EDV, ENGH, HBM, LB, LGN, LUG, LUN)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 8th:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$82.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$182.00 to C$183.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$119.00 to C$126.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$40.50.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$111.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$122.00 to C$126.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$71.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$150.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.