Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 8th (BDGI, BMO, CM, EDV, ENGH, HBM, LB, LGN, LUG, LUN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 8th:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$82.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$182.00 to C$183.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$119.00 to C$126.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$40.50.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$111.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$122.00 to C$126.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$71.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$150.00.

