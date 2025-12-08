Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.35. 31,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 105,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXED shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Phoenix Education Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

