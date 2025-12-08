Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 and last traded at GBX 35.92, with a volume of 20688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.92.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.04.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

