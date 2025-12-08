IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 24.3% – Should You Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) shot up 24.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 353,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 60,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Up 18.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.49.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

