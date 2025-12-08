Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$100.10 and last traded at C$98.87, with a volume of 1413950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$91.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.64. The firm has a market cap of C$123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

