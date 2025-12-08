Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the previous session’s volume of 2,300 shares.The stock last traded at $316.00 and had previously closed at $320.9925.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.