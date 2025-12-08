Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.8810, with a volume of 188666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

In related news, Director Howard M. Berk acquired 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,701.50. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 56.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

