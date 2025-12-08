Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 906.84, with a volume of 5016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 2.4%

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 958.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.