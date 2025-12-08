Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.6750 and last traded at $1.7050. 430,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 304,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $135.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.05 million. Waterdrop had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waterdrop by 184.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

