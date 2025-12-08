MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 250,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 310,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 7.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.64%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,848.30. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 89.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 56.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

