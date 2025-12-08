Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 38.1% – Time to Buy?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 329,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 96,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantex Mine Development
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Selling (But Smart Investors Are Loading Up)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Soaring After a Government Deal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoftBank’s Next AI Move? DigitalBridge Rockets 46% on Takeover Buzz
Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.