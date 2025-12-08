CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 5, with a volume of 528962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 price objective on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.

The company has a market cap of £10.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.01.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

