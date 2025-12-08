Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 45.25, with a volume of 50250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

