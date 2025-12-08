Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50, with a volume of 677855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £982,180.00, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

