Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 8.93, with a volume of 182277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.91.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.25.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Frances Ward purchased 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £449.33. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.