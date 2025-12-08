DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evertec and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $845.49 million 2.22 $112.62 million $2.25 13.06 DLocal $960.19 million 4.39 $120.42 million $0.56 24.08

Risk and Volatility

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Evertec. Evertec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Evertec has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evertec and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 5 3 0 2.38 DLocal 0 5 5 1 2.64

Evertec currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Evertec’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evertec is more favorable than DLocal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 16.17% 34.79% 10.16% DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84%

Summary

DLocal beats Evertec on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

