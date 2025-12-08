OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Financial Contrast

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OPENLANE has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPENLANE $1.90 billion 1.48 $109.90 million $0.87 30.38 American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion 0.12 $33.80 million $0.33 18.56

This table compares OPENLANE and American Axle & Manufacturing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OPENLANE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPENLANE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OPENLANE and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPENLANE 9.00% 12.42% 3.65% American Axle & Manufacturing 0.72% 7.92% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPENLANE and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPENLANE 0 2 4 1 2.86 American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38

OPENLANE currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than OPENLANE.

Summary

OPENLANE beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

