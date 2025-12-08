First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) CFO Sells $32,461.80 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) CFO James Reske sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $32,461.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,967.16. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,908. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $135.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,159,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

