Jeffrey Niew Sells 25,000 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 914,370 shares in the company, valued at $21,487,695. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knowles alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $904,414.20.

On Friday, October 31st, Jeffrey Niew sold 98,252 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $2,329,554.92.

Knowles Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE KN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,859. Knowles Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $14,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 470,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.