Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 8.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,143,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,260,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven from $54.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,195,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,964,562.50. The trade was a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $144,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,400. This represents a 566.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 53.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 181,971.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

