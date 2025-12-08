Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 21914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $498.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 2,175 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $36,366.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,561.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,164,361 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,137. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,447. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 206,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

